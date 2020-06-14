NC may not enter phase 3 at end of June as cases of COVID-19 spike

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY)- Despite a spike in cases of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County health officials say we are not starting a second wave. However, officials also say this could hinder the state’s reopening slated for the end of the month.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris believes this is a continuation of the first wave. We also heard from Governor Roy Cooper Friday, who still has to decide whether the state can open under phase three later this month.

“The high number of new cases is not just related to more testing,” Gov. Cooper said.

More than 1,700 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in North Carolina alone. No decision has been made about if phase three will open later this month as scheduled. Mecklenburg County now has a total of 6,367 cases and 123 related deaths.

“The way the numbers look right now, I would be surprised if we moved into phase three,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, just down the road, South Carolina continues to reopen. FOX 46 asked the Governor why the Carolinas are so far apart when it comes to reopening.

“Did you ever have a conversation a month ago when everything was reopening with Henry McMaster about having the Carolinas open together?”

“We know the virus does not respect borders. We know when you have people traveling back and forth that there is a potential to spread the virus,” Cooper said. “He and I discussed it, we did not discuss coordinating those efforts.”

We took the same question to Mecklenburg County health director.

“It’s always easier for our community and for our citizens if we are all on the same page,” she said.

Right now, there are about two thousand tests per day in Mecklenburg County and the goal is to increase that. When asked about phase three today the Governor said everything, including opening on time, is still on the table.