NC man wins over $200,000 jackpot after buying ticket at Walmart

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Worth McCraw, of Rutherfordton, stepped forward Friday as the third North Carolinian to win a third of a $1,007,160 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
McCraw’s lucky Quick Pick ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to win part of the jackpot in the Nov. 4 drawing.
He bought his lucky ticket at Walmart on Plaza Drive in Forest City.
He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
He received one third of the jackpot, $335,720.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $237,522.
