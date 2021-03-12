NC man wins Cash 5 jackpot using numbers he’s played for 15 years

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Patrick Donahue, of Hendersonville, used the numbers he’s been playing for 15 years and won a $631,674 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“For 15 years, I’ve been looking at those numbers,” he said. “It’s not something you ever think is really going to happen.”

The night before the Feb. 16 drawing, Donahue bought his winning ticket, using his own numbers, through Online Play using his NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

“I looked at the lottery app on my phone that next morning and saw the numbers, and I was almost in disbelief,” he said. “It took me a minute to really believe it.”

His wife, who was sitting in the same room, saw his reaction.

“She knew the way that I was getting up from the chair and the way that I said, ‘Oh my God,’ that it was something big,” he recalled. “We both hugged each other and just had a day of it.”

Donahue had one of two tickets that split the $631,674 jackpot, winning him $315,837.

The second half of the jackpot was won by Charles Sullivan of Raleigh, who also won using a set of his own numbers.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $223,455 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Donahue and his wife plan to make a few home improvements with the prize money and hope to take a long-awaited trip with the rest.

“Probably next year, whenever the pandemic has gone away, we’ll do some of our traveling that we didn’t get to do this year,” he said.