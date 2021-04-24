NC man wins $4M lottery prize from $20 scratch-off

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Jacob Andrews, of Angier, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $4 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Andrews bought his $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket from the Circle K on U.S. 421 South in Broadway.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

As a winner, he had the option of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

He chose the $2.4 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.