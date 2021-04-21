NC man wins $250,000 lottery prize from $5 scratch-off

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — James Bryan, of Jacksonville, won a $250,000 top prize from $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bryan bought his winning 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on Burgaw Highway in Jacksonville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The new 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000.

Five more remain to be won.