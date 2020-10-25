NC man wins $200,000 top prize from scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. — Michael Carlton, of Lenoir, won a $200,000 top prize from a $5 Power Shot ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Carlton bought his winning ticket from the Quick Way Superette on Norwood Street in Lenoir.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,921.

