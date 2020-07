HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Sheldon Capps, of Hendersonville, tried his luck on a Bonus Bucks $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 top prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Capps bought his lucky ticket from Mr. Pete’s Market VIII on Kanuga Road in Hendersonville.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

Bonus Bucks launched in June with six top prizes of $200,000. Three remain to be won.