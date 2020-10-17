NC man wins $200,000 after going to store to buy mac ‘n’ cheese for dinner

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Marquetton Carraway, of Goldsboro, ran into a store on Wednesday to grab mac’n’cheese for dinner and walked out $200,000 richer, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was actually going to the store to by macaroni and cheese to cook,” Carraway recalled. “When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change, and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to…buy a ticket.”

He waited until he got home to scratch the $5 Mega Bucks ticket and immediately called his mom after winning.

“At the time, she was on a business call,” Carraway said. “And I told her that her business was now over.”

He sent her a picture of the ticket and asked her to “make sure I’m not seeing things.”

She confirmed the win.

Carraway bought his ticket from Madison Market Grill on Madison Avenue in Goldsboro.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

He says the first thing he’ll do is buy a house and treat his family to all the things they couldn’t do before he won.