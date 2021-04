WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Kevin Horn, of Maggie Valley, bought a Cash 5 ticket and won a $181,893 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Horn bought his winning ticket for the March 3 drawing from the Roadrunner on Dellwood Road in Waynesville.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Horn took home $128,690.