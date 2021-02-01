NC man wins $120,695 Fast Play jackpot

HICKORY, N.C. — Timothy Vanstry, of Hickory, bought a new Fast Play ticket and instantly won a jackpot of $120,695, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Vanstry bought his winning ticket from the Mountain View Market on N.C. 127 South in Hickory.

His $10 ticket beat odds of 1 in 240,000 to win the full jackpot amount.

Vanstry’s win on Thursday was the 6th overall jackpot win for a $10 Jackpot 7s ticket out of the 31 times the jackpot has been hit.

Fast Play jackpot wins happened twice on Tuesday, twice on Wednesday, once on Thursday and twice on Friday.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Vanstry took home $85,395.