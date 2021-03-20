NC man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The night before St. Patrick’s Day, Donald Dotzler Jr., of Kill Devil Hills, won $100,000 from a Powerball Quick Pick ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

His $2 ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the March 17 drawing.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Dotzler bought his winning ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.