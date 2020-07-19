NC man wins $100,000 from scratch-off he bought at Food Lion

YOUNGVILLE, N.C. — Phillip Werling, of Wake Forest, kept his sense of humor after winning a $100,000 Ruby Red 7’s prize, saying the first thing he planned on doing is going to, “splurge for a Happy Meal,” according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Werling bought his lucky $20 ticket from the Food Lion on U.S. Highway 1 North in Youngsville.

He took his ticket back home where he scratched it.

“Oh, I was excited,” Werling said. “I don’t think it’s truly sunk in yet.”

Werling claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings he took home $70,756.