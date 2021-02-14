NC man wins $100,000 from $20 scratch-off ticket

BELMONT N.C. — Obed De Lafuente Dominguez, of Charlotte, won $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He bought his winning ticket from Southpoint Market and Grill on South Point Road in Belmont.

De Lafuente Dominguez claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

The $5,000,000 Fortune game launched in August 2019 with three top prizes of $5 million and six $100,000 prizes.

One top prize and one $100,000 prize remains to be won.