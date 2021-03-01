NC man uses own set of lucky numbers, wins $235,750

RALEIGH, N.C. — Richard White, of Raleigh, won the $235,750 jackpot in Thursday’s Carolina Cash 5 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

White used his own set of lucky numbers on a ticket he bought through Online Play.

He claimed his prize Friday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $166,793.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.