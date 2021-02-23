NC man uses lucky numbers from fortune cookie, wins $500,000

HUNTESVILLE, N.C. — When Ernesto Sorzano picked up his favorite Chinese take-out order of fried rice and shrimp recently, he also got a Fortune cookie with a set of lucky numbers that won him a $500,000 Powerball prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“That was a good investment,” Sorzano said.

His Fortune cookie numbers matched four of the white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing, winning him $50,000.

Because he bought a $3 Power Play ticket, his prize jumped ten times to $500,000 when the 10X multiplier was drawn.

Sorzano, who is from Estero, Florida, claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday and took home $353.751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

He said he is moving to Huntersville and plans to use the money to buy a new home.

“Unbelievable,” Sorzano said. “I’m just super happy that my dreams came true.”

Sorzano’s ticket, bought at the 7-Eleven on Sam Furr Road in Huntersville, was one of three bought in North Carolina that matched four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

The other $3 Power Play ticket, worth $500,000, was purchased through Online Play on the lottery’s website. A $2 ticket, worth $50,000, was purchased at the QuikTrip on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.