NC man stops for energy drink and salad, takes home $100,000 win

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — In for a late night at work, Matthew Hehs, of Mooresville, stopped at a store, grabbed a Monster energy drink, a salad and some scratch-offs and took home $100,000, according to an Nc Education Lottery news release.

“I scratched the first one and nothing,” Hehs said. “When I scratched the second one, I had to kind of take a step back. I triple checked, and it was $100,000. I was pretty excited!”

Hehs, who works in industrial sales, wants to use his big win to give back.

“It’s going to be money well spent,” he said. “My mom’s being released from the hospital, and I told her not to worry about bills because I would be sure to help her out. And I’m going to take care of the local fire department, sheriff’s department and first responders in Iredell.”

Hehs bought his lucky 100X the Cash ticket at the Harris Teeter on Peninsula Drive in Davidson.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

100X the Cash launched in March 2019 with four $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. One of each prize remains to be won.