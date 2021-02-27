NC man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home while chasing family member, authorities say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man chasing a family member, forcibly entered the home of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, who shot and wounded the man.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

A news release says 40-year-old Bart Anthony Coniglio initially forced his way into a family member’s home.

The release says the relative and a friend left the home and ran to the nearby house of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The release says Coniglio chased the pair into the deputy’s home and was subsequently shot.

Coniglio was hospitalized. I

t’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.