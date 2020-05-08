NC man sentenced for murder after woman doused in gasoline, set on fire

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced after a woman was drenched in gasoline and set her on fire, WHNS reports.

Anthony Harrison Moore, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday. He was sentenced to just under 23 years in prison.

In December 2017, Moore was in an argument with Teresa Ann Prayto Stallings when he doused her in gasoline. She was then set on fire with a cigarette lighter.

Stallings was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s burn unit.

She died six months later in June 2018.

“Ms. Stallings suffered for six long months and this incident has been difficult for her family, many of whom have met with me and were in court with us at the plea hearing,” Newman told WHNS. “The Sheriff’s Department and Henderson County EMS did a great job in this case, which presented difficult circumstances. Our community is fortunate to have the benefit of their service.”

District Attorney Greg Newman said he had some concerns with the evidence.

Moore is reportedly heard on the 911 call asking Stallings why she lit the light, casting some uncertainty on who set the victim on fire. Moore claimed Stallings was suicidal.

Stallings also reportedly gave a statement to a detective at the hospital, but the statement would be classified as hearsay evidence and not admissible in court.