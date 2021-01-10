NEWPORT, N.C. — Thomas Patterson, of Newport, took home the second-place prize in the Dec. 31 Lucky for Life drawing, winning $25,000 a year for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Patterson bought his winning ticket from Waves Mart on N.C. 24 in Newport.
His ticket matched all five white balls, beating odds of one in 1.8 million.
Winners of the second-place prize are guaranteed $25,000 every year for life or have the option of taking a lump sum of $390,000.
Patterson opted for the lump sum and claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.
He took home $275,932 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- NC man scores $25,000 a year for life on New Year’s Eve
- ‘Kill on site’: Police investigating threatening sign aimed at CEOs of news organizations
- Guilford County fills 5,000 COVID vaccine appointment slots in first 36 hours
- WV Delegate Derrick Evans resigns from House of Delegates
- Davidson County Emergency Services respond to COVID-19 pandemic