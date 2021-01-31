NC man says lucky feeling led to $200,000 lottery win

ROSEBORO, N.C. — Harvey Smith, of Roseboro, said he bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Something just told me to stop at the store and get a ticket,” Smith said Thursday as he collected his prize at the lottery headquarters.

He bought his Mega Bucks ticket t the EZ Mart on East Fayetteville Road in Roseboro.

Smith took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

He said the prize money will help him and his family as they recover from the death of his father on Christmas Day.

He said the first thing he planned to do was finish paying for his father’s funeral and buy a tombstone to mark his grave.

“Then I’m just going to live comfortably for a while,” Smith said, “and take care of my nephews, my nieces, my brother and my mom as best as I can.”