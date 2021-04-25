NC man says he suffered stroke 2 days after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A North Carolina man tells FOX 46 he suffered a stroke after getting his Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but he says doctors are still trying to figure out if there’s a connection.

Ronald Talton says he doesn’t regret getting the vaccine, but says the stroke, which he got from a blood clot, came just two days after he got his shot. Now, he’s just trying to figure out if it’s a coincidence or a cause.

Talton does have some lingering effects, specifically to his vision.

“The right side of my eye, my left eye and right eye, the signal isn’t reaching the brain like it’s supposed to,” Talton said. “It’s taking some getting used to, but everything is going well.”

Talton says his stroke came just two days after he got his shot at Bank of America Stadium. He says he has a history of atrial fibrillation but had never had any episodes, up until April 13.

“Started to get a headache around 5:00, it wasn’t remarkable, but then I noticed having trouble seeing monitors to the right of me,” he said.

He had to go to the hospital and he says, right now, doctors are still trying to figure out what happened. Talton wants to make it clear that there is no connection yet to his shot and his stroke, but doctors have had to note what happened for further study.

“The good thing is, they do have protocols in place to check this out, record and see if there’s anything that led to it,” he said. “But my true hope is that there is no coincidence, that it was a result of my atrial fibrillation.”

Experts say the rare clots related to the vaccine have mainly shown up in women, but not exclusively. Talton is also in good physical shape and, despite what happened, he still believes in the COVID vaccine.

“I would probably do the other vaccines if I had the opportunity, but I would not hesitate to get it again.”

The FDA has said that rare clots from the vaccine can occur in men and older people.

FOX 46 did reach out to the Mecklenburg County Health Department to see if they’re aware of any blood clot issues or stroke cases related to the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They say there are none within the county, but as we mentioned, Talton says his case is still being looked at.