NC man says he might buy a new car after winning over $100,000

RAEFORD, N.C. — Aaron Garcia, of Raeford, said winning half of a $390,814 Cash 5 jackpot will be “a good blessing,” according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Garcia’s Quick Pick ticket was one of two tickets that matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

Garcia said he learned he was the winner Thursday when he checked the winning numbers on the lottery’s website.

“I was surprised,” Garcia said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Garcia bought his ticket at the Lucky Stop on N.C. 401 Business in Raeford.

He said he might use some of the prize money to buy a car.

He received half of the jackpot, $195,407, and the other half will go to the second winner. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Garcia took home $138,251.

The other winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Sheetz on N.C. 86 in Hillsborough.