NC man says $696,227 Cash 5 jackpot is ‘unbelievable’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alvin Livingston, of Charlotte, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $696,227 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It feels unbelievable,” he said of his big win.

Livingston bought his winning Quick Pick ticket for Thursday’s drawing from the Quik Trip on Central Avenue in Charlotte.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday and took home $492,581 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Tuesday’s jackpot is $129,000.