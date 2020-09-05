NC man plans to use $100,000 lottery win to restore ’69 Camaro

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Bart Collins, of Greenville, made a quick stop for a lottery ticket on his way to work Thursday morning and found himself the winner of $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I can’t be any happier,” Collins said. “It’s a great, great day.”

He bought his winning $4,000,000 Gold Rush ticket from the Food Lion on Red Banks Road in Greenville.

“I thought it was only going to be another $1,000 winner,” Collins said. “But it turned out to be much larger than that!”

Collins claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

As for his plans for his prize money, Collins has a few things in mind.

“My son is engaged to his girlfriend, and they’re looking at houses up in Charlotte,” Collins said. “I’ll probably give him some money to put down toward the new house. And then I have a vintage ’69 Camaro that I’ve been trying to restore, and this may help me get it finished.”