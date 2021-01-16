NC man had toy gun when deputies killed him, investigators say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — State investigators say a North Carolina man was holding a toy gun when sheriff’s deputies shot and killed him last weekend.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believed 46-year-old Matthew Oxendine of Red Springs was pointing a gun at them when he was killed last Sunday.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called in to look into the shooting, which is standard after a law enforcement officer shoots someone.

According to the SBI, its crime scene agents recovered a toy gun from the car Oxendine was in.

The shooting followed a response by deputies to a 911 call from a residence in Pembroke.