NC man found dead in South Carolina woods, coroner says

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after being found in a wooded area in Jonesville Sunday afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe said.

According to a report from the coroner’s office, John Michael Houser, of Kings Mountain, was found dead in a wooded area off of Red Bud Lane in Jonesville around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies, along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 in regards to a missing hunter.

K-9 departments were deployed as well as SLED’s Aviation Unit. After searching until late Saturday night, searches resumed Sunday morning until Houser was found that afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 10.

