NC man faces attempted murder charges for setting ex’s home on fire, police say

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An ex-boyfriend who attempted to set a Gastonia woman’s home on fire is now facing attempted murder charges, local officials said on Sunday

Bessemer city resident Desmond Hunter, 64, faces multiple charges including first-degree attempted murder and arson.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding a house fire Saturday night in Gastonia.

An initial investigation revealed Lakisha Edwards was alone inside the residence when Hunter, Edwards’ ex-boyfriend, set the home on fire and fled the scene, according to the police report. Hunter returned to the home Sunday morning and was arrested.

This remains an active investigation and the suspect is being held in the Gaston County Jail.