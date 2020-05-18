NC man defies stay-at-home order by opening the dining room of his restaurant

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carrol Mitchem is defying Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 stay-at-home order by opening the dining area of his family-owned restaurant, Mitchem’s Kitchen.

He posted a message on Facebook Sunday, stating that the dining room of Mitchem’s kitchen would be open on Monday morning.

“Attention our dining room will be open to customers starting tomorrow,” the post read, “Come see us!”

Restaurants are allowed to serve curbside and pick-up orders only under Phase 1 of the NC stay-at-home order.

“At a certain point and time, I felt like it was an issue and someone needed to stand up,” Mitchem told WBTV outside the restaurant on Monday. “So I took that step yesterday when I once heard that the churches were opening up I thought, ‘well maybe the time and opportunity for me to do that too,’ so I decided to open my dining room to the public.”

Melinda Holl, who has worker at Mitchem’s Kitchen for 22 years, said she was happy to be waiting tables and seeing customers.

“I haven’t worked in two months,” Holl said. “I’ve worked up front, but I haven’t done my job.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they have received complaints about the restaurant opening, and they are investigating.

No details about what kind of action may or may not be taken were provided.