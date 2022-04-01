PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been convicted of committing an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was convicted of stealing five French Bulldog puppies from a breeder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office say Stimpson Jr. posted as a customer seeking to purchase the puppies when he pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and stole the puppies. The five puppies were worth more than $23,000.

A customer of the breeder who was interested in one of the puppies later recognized one in an Instagram post with a photo of Stimpson Jr.

Stimpson Jr. was arrested in North Carolina in December 2020.

In November 2020, Stimpson Jr. was charged by Indictment with robbery which interferes with interstate commerce, and interstate transportation of stolen goods in connection with the robbery.

“Stimpson committed armed robbery in order to greedily and callously steal vulnerable, living creatures,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “This conviction demonstrates our Office’s commitment to prosecuting dangerous, armed criminals, no matter where they may run and hide. We are thankful to our partners here in Pennsylvania and in North Carolina for their partnership in bringing Stimpson to justice.”

“Armed robbery is armed robbery, whether the objective is drugs, dollars, or dogs,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Christopher Stimpson traveled quite a ways to terrorize the breeder and his family and take those puppies by force. Let this be a warning to anyone else planning on coming into Pennsylvania to commit a violent crime: the FBI and our partners will track you down wherever you are and see that you’re brought to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ephrata Police Department, and the Greensboro (NC) Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark S. Miller.