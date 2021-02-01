NC man charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct in connection to Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Garner man was arrested on Monday and charged in connection to the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI Charlotte Division.

Special agents and officers assigned to the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Raleigh Resident Agency arrested Stephen Maury Baker, of Garner.

Baker was taken into custody without incident and had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Raleigh.

Baker is charged with the following:

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds