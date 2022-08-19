GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal home stabbing that occurred earlier this month, according to police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 at a home in the 700 block of Belfast Drive.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department were called to the house for a possible assault. As officers arrived at the home, they found Donald Watts, 48, who had been stabbed to death.

During the investigation, detectives identified Kevin Ramon Mosby, 55, of Gastonia, as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Aug. 18, Mosby was located and arrested at a hotel on Bessemer City Road without incident, police said. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail where he was charged with murder.

Mosby is being held without bond at this time.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Watts’ murder. It’s unclear if Mosby and Watts knew each other, they said.