NC man charged with murder after teen shot, killed

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — A Grimesland man is expected in court Monday after a deadly shooting at a mobile home park in Pitt County Saturday night, WNCT reports.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Ariel Drive on Saturday night at approximately 10:51 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

The incident happened near Silverado Mobile Home Park in Grimesland.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 17-year-old Maleek Bowman suffering from a gunshot to the leg.

Deputies said they provided first-aid and applied a tourniquet while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Bowman was transported to Vidant Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Nathaniel Rembert, 27, of Grimesland, was arrested Sunday.

Rembert made his first court appearance Monday morning at the Pitt County Detention Center where he requested a court-appointed attorney. His bond was set at $2 million.

His next court date is scheduled for March 4.

The case remains under investigation.