NC man charged with murder after dismembered body found

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder days after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a residential driveway.

News outlets report that 29-year-old Willie Lee Langston of La Grange was arrested Friday by Goldsboro Police.

Langston is being held without bond at Wayne County Detention Center.

Police said charges against additional suspects are possible.

The body of a woman in her 30s, whose identity was not released, was found dumped in a man’s driveway on Monday.

Police believe the slaying occurred elsewhere and the body was later dumped in the driveway.