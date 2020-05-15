NC man charged with murder after body found in shallow grave, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with murder Friday in connection to the disappearance of anther man, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Wesley Brooks, 37, of Red Bird Drive in Cameron, was identified as a suspect during the search for Terrance Rashawn Ford, 31, who disappeared in December 2019.

Deputies operating on a tip searched a property on T.W. Campbell Lane in Lillington on Friday morning.

During the search, they reportedly found a body buried in a shallow grave.

The body was not definitively identified as Ford, but officials charged Brooks with murder and concealing a body or failure to report a death.

Brooks will be held in the Harnett County jail without bond.