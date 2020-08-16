NC man charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old son accidentally shot, killed himself, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte say a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 2-year-old son, who found his father’s gun and shot himself.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Antonio Thomas Cureton was arrested Sunday and sits in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

A news release says detectives determined Amor Cureton gained access to the unsecured firearm and fired it, fatally injuring himself.

The father is also accused of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon and the failure to secure one to protect a minor.

He faces a court appearance on Tuesday.