DUNN, N.C. — Derrick Goines, of Hope Mills, is the winner of a $200,000 Bonus Bucks top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Goines purchased his $5 ticket from Needs on West Cumberland Street in Dunn.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

After federal and state taxes, he took home $141,501.

Bonus Bucks launched this month with six top prizes of $200,000.

Four remain to be won.