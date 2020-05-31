NC leaders meet to discuss plan moving forward after violence in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Several prominent NC leaders met on Sunday to discuss how to move forward after the violence Saturday night in Greensboro.

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.), Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, GPD Chief Brian James, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rodgers, Rev. Odell Cleveland and Rev. Deon Clark have released the following joint statement in regards to this afternoon’s meeting to discuss recent events in their communities:

“It is our hope that this meeting today will serve as a starting point for a peaceful path moving forward. All of us should honor George Floyd by listening, learning, and advocating for change. But under no circumstances should we allow his tragic death to be a pathway for more suffering, and allow the true purpose of this movement to be lost in vain. Greensboro is one of the birthplaces of the civil rights movement. Historical progress has been made, but there is more work to be done. We are committed to supporting both our law enforcement officers and peaceful demonstrations in working together to make Greensboro and North Carolina a better place for all of our communities.”