NC lawmakers finalize sending out over $1 billion to help state fight COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have finalized how to distribute another portion of federal coronavirus relief money earmarked for the state and adjusting how previous funds are spent.

Both the Senate and House voted unanimously Thursday on the spending package.

It allocates $1.7 billion that went to the state through a relief bill approved by Congress in December.

Gov. Roy Cooper already signed a law last month that distributes $2.2 billion for the state from the December congressional action.

Thursday’s bill distributes over $1.1 billion combined to help pay for virus testing and prevention, transportation projects and University of North Carolina system expenses.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

