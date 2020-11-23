NC judge orders evaluation of 87-year-old charged with murder

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A judge has ordered a full psychiatric evaluation of an 87-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Hermon Lowell Aycoth appeared confused and couldn’t correctly answer simple questions during a court hearing Thursday.

Aycoth has been charged with first-degree murder in the July shooting death of 54-year-old Karla Ragsdale Essick.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Aycoth admitted shooting Essick “over some paperwork that she had helped him with the day before.”