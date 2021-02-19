NC judge keeps Medicaid managed care awards in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial court judge says he’ll leave in place another judge’s decision that rejected arguments from an unsuccessful bidder for North Carolina’s upcoming managed-care initiative for Medicaid.

The Wake Superior Court judge said late Thursday he would uphold an administrative law judge’s previous decision affirming how the Department of Health and Human Services conducted the process that led to contract awards in 2019.

Four conventional insurers and one physician partnership received the awards.

But a group that missed out and called “My Health by Health Providers” says the process was flawed and biased.

The managed-care program is supposed to go live in July.