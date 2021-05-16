NC judge accused of nearly hitting protester with SUV

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A woman has formally accused a North Carolina appeals court judge of nearly hitting Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Fayetteville last month with an SUV.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Friday that a criminal court summons orders Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson to appear in a courtroom next month to answer a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

A protester says she and another protester had to jump out of the way to avoid Tyson’s vehicle May 7.

Tyson told the newspaper he wouldn’t make a statement but would rely on information from 911 logs.