NC income tax filers get another month for returns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina tax filers will get another month to complete their individual state returns, in keeping with the IRS decision to push its April 15 deadline back to May.

The state Department of Revenue announced this week the traditional tax filing and payment deadline is now May 17, just like the new federal date.

Tax officials cite giving people more time to deal with unusual tax circumstances brought on by the pandemic for the delay.

Unless state law is changed, filers who make payments after April 15 still must pay interest on what they owe.