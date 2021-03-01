NC House reps file bill to fund workers, small businesses with billions in unreserved cash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers in the North Carolina House of Representatives filed a bill to provide immediate funding to state workers and small businesses suffering from COVID-19 pandemic effects with unreserved cash.

House Bill 192 — sponsored by Democratic Reps. Robert Reives, Gale Adcock, Wesley Harris and Brandon Lofton — would invest over $5 billion in unreserved cash sitting in state accounts in small businesses that are shuttered or struggling. People who have been without work have also been included in the bill.

“We can act now to invest this money,” said Reives, the House Democratic Leader. “When you have businesses struggling and workers either out of work or seeing their paychecks fall behind, why wait? We just need to act.”

Reives held a press conference recently with North Carolinians from across the state to share stories about how relief funding would benefit small businesses, educators, and communities.

“All across North Carolina local governments, small businesses, and families have been tightening their belts,” Adcock said. “Our state government has passed bipartisan bills to spend federal money to help. Now it’s time for us to do the same to invest state taxpayer funds that are sitting in state accounts, while so many in our state are in need.”

The bill follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed supplemental budget recommendations, including funding for small businesses, rural broadband, food banks, hazard pay for frontline workers, educator bonuses, and unemployment insurance.