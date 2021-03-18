NC House backs US constitutional convention to consider term-limit amendment

The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise on March 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature would endorse a U.S. constitutional convention to consider sending a congressional term-limit amendment to the states, under a resolution approved by the state House.

The call for a convention had support from House Speaker Tim Moore.

He spoke for the idea on the House floor before it was approved 61-52 on Wednesday.

The resolution now goes to the Senate.

Congress would convene a term-limits convention if legislatures in 34 states asked for it.

And any proposed amendment from the convention would need ratification from 38 states to be implemented.

The North Carolina resolution doesn’t propose specific term limits.