NC Highway Patrol says enforcement of driving laws will increase over Labor Day week

NC State Highway Patrol officials released a statement Tuesday, saying that troopers will increase the enforcement of driving campaigns during the Labor Day week.

The full statement is provided below:

“This Labor Day week and weekend, The North Carolina Highway Patrol will once again aggressively enforce all motor vehicles in efforts to save lives. We will be participating in multiple campaigns from “Booze it & Lose it” and “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink & Drive.” The “Booze it & Lose it” will run from August 31, 2020 to September 13, 2020. The “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” will run September 5th to September 7, 2020. These campaigns will target hazardous moving violations such as impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and unrestrained driver. Majority of the time, when it comes to motor vehicle collisions or motor vehicle deaths, at least one or all are the contributing factor upon completion of the investigation. We urge the motoring public to obey all traffic laws in efforts to help save lives.”