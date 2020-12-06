NC healthcare workers have free dream wedding amid pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina paramedic and emergency room worker tied the knot during a free dream wedding, WTVD reports.

Jennifer McClay and Steve Gustafson were going to be married back in May. But by April, their first wedding venue choice was shuttered.

The couple ended up losing thousands in deposits since they couldn’t get in touch with some vendors.

“There was nothing I could do about it,” Gustafson said. “There’s no sense in getting angry over something I can’t do. I can’t control it. I just was worried about her because she was upset and depressed.”

Hannah Bentley, a colleague of the couple, heard about the Cates Farm contest and wrote a letter that moved the vendors.

McClay’s interview with Cates and his wife then sealed the deal, and the couple was awarded the free wedding.

They got married on Nov. 28.

“To hear Steve, honestly, talk about how much he loves her and how much she puts herself on the line every day,” Jennifer Cates said. “And to hear her talk about how hard Steve works then it was ‘OK. That’s easy!'”

Gustafson is grateful to Cates Farm.

“Everybody’s taken a hard hit this last year, the last couple months, six months. For them to come out and do that is, it’s beyond words,” he said.

McClay had a similar reaction to her husband.

“For them to step up and give their talent and time and product for free is wonderful because they’re rehabilitating just like we are,” she said. “So I’m humbled.”