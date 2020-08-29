NC health officials report highest single-day total of new COVID cases after around 1,000 positive cases from earlier in month reported late

NC health officials reported the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday since the pandemic began, but a portion of the cases are the result of positive cases from earlier in August being reported later.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the increase is partially due to around 1,000 positive tests from earlier in August being reported to NCDHHS within the last 24 hours.

The full NCDHHS statement is provided below:

“The total new lab-confirmed cases on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Aug. 29 reflects an increase caused, in part, by approximately 1,000 positive tests from dates in the first half of the month that were reported to NCDHHS by LabCorp in the past 24 hours. The Department is working with LabCorp to understand the cause of the delayed reporting; however, LabCorp confirmed that individuals were not delayed in receiving their results.”

According to NCDHHS, 2,585 new cases were reported. That’s higher than the previous record set on July 18 by 104.

About 965 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the NCDHHS.

The state reported that 5,613 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,854 are in use. 5,009 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,218,149 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.4% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 165,076, and 2,683 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on August 18, which is the highest single day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and August 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, there have been 136,630 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 30% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.