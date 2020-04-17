NC health officials investigating virus outbreaks after Easter gathering, wedding, birthday parties

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus Health Alliance is investigating after they discovered several coronavirus outbreaks related to multiple events held recently, WCNC reports.

Large groups gathered for an Easter family gathering, a wedding and birthday parties, and now over 18 people are infected, health officials say.

Erin Shoe, Chief Operating Officer at CHA, Cabarrus County’s public health authority says that the number of people attending the events was less than 10.

“Less than 10 isn’t some magic number that prevents the spread of the virus,” Shoe said. “There’s a reason for the stay at home proclamation (put into effect by the County and municipalities on March 26 and revised on March 31), and there are real, consequential effects of not following that order and socializing and interacting in groups outside your family nucleus.”

Clinical investigators say gatherings like this are a local trend that is growing.

“One of the most frustrating things for our new positive cases is that they tell us ‘yeah, I had a party this weekend’ or ‘I had a get-together this weekend,’ ” said Dr. Natasha Mofrad, a member of the CHA’s clinical investigation team. “Some people are feeling more comfortable and they are starting to have small gatherings, and then we’re seeing many people (at those gatherings) getting sick.”

It’s important for people in Cabarrus County to follow all of the recommended COVID-19 guidelines, Shoe said.

“And that doesn’t just mean having less than 10 people at a gathering. It means staying at home. It means wearing masks in public. It means social distancing regardless of where you are,” Shoe said. “It means doing your part to help stop the spread locally.”