NC group angered by removal of statues hangs giant Confederate flag

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An NC group angered by the removal of Confederate statues across the country is placing Confederate flags along Interstate 40 in North Carolina.

They’re trying to get people’s attention by hanging the large 20×30 foot flag up on an 80-foot pole in eastern Burke County.

Since the flags are on private property, there are no ordinances there, and county leaders can’t remove them.

The group putting the flag up says they are not trying to put anyone down but instead share their Confederate heritage.

The flag costs $800. The Sons of Confederate Veterans say they’re also watching a memorial in downtown Morganton 24/7 to keep it from being damaged.