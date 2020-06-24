NC Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order extending Phase 2, requiring face masks in public

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order extending Phase 2 until at least July 17 and requiring face coverings in public.

People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible.

They will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture settings.

There are exceptions including people with medical conditions and children under 11, people who are at home and people who are walking or otherwise exercising outside when not within six feet of others.

The executive order goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until at least 5 p.m. on July 17.

The governor made the announcement during a Wednesday news conference.

To read the full executive order, requiring face coverings and extending Phase 2, click here.

The announcement comes as North Carolina reaches at least 56,174 coronavirus cases as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,271 people have died.

About 906 people are currently hospitalized, a slight decrease from a record-setting 915 hospitalized Tuesday.

There have been 791,285 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, June 22, there have been 36,921 people in North Carolina who have recovered.

For Greensboro, Mayor Nancy Vaughan beat the governor to the order, issuing an emergency proclamation requiring face coverings to be worn that began on Tuesday.

Per Greensboro’s mandate, anywhere a person will be in contact with others in a public or private space and cannot socially distance, they must wear a face mask.

These places include grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, parking lots, sidewalks, and public transit.

Vaughan’s order remains in place until further notice.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines recently said that the city was waiting to see what Gov. Roy Cooper decides regarding requiring North Carolinians to wear face masks in public. If the governor did not issue the order, Joines said Winston-Salem would have enacted its own ordinance beginning Friday.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said the city did not plan to implement a face mask mandate at this time. The city now falls under the scope of the governor’s order.